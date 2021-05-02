Indian Scientists develop high-yielding and pest-resistant variety of soybean

AMN

Indian Scientists have developed a high-yielding and pest-resistant variety of soybean. This newly developed variety called MACS 1407 is suitable for cultivation in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and North-Eastern states. The Science and Technology Ministry has said that the new seeds will be made available to farmers for sowing during the 2022 Kharif season. In 2019, India produced around 90 million tons of soybean.

Scientists from MACS- Agharkar Research Institute, Pune, in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi have developed this higher yielding varieties and improved practices for the cultivation of soybean. The new variety MACS 1407 gives 39 quintals per hectare and it is also resistant to major insects – pests like girdle beetle, leaf miner, white fly and defoliators. It is suitable for rain-fed conditions of north- east India.