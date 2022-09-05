Indian Railways records best ever August monthly freight loading

Indian Railways has recorded the best ever August monthly freight loading of over 119 million tonnes in August this year.

The incremental loading has been 8.69 million tonnes, a growth of 7.86 per cent over the same month last year. Railway Ministry said, with this, Indian Railways has had 24 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading.

Railway has achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 million tonnes in Coal, followed by Fertilizer, goods and Containers. The cumulative freight loading from 1st April to 31st August this year has been over 620 million tonne as against 562 Million Tonne in 2021-22