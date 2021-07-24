Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ten container rakes of Indian Railways left for Bangladesh on Saturday morning from Tatanagar station in Jharkhand with 200 metric tonnes of the Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). It will reach Benapole in Bangladesh on Sunday. The container rakes were loaded on Friday after the indent was received at Tatanagar under Chakradharpur Division of the South Central Railway to transport the LMO to Benapole in Bangladesh.

This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to a neighbouring country. These special train services were started in India from April 24. So far, 480 such Oxygen Expresses were operationalized within India.

This consignment will significantly augment necessary reserves of Liquid medical Oxygen in Bangladesh.

The consignment will be decanted in Bangladesh and supplied to hospitals in the country to support it in the fight against the current covid wave. India is committed to further sharing medical supplies, in tandem with the improvement in its own pandemic situation, with its closest partners in the neighborhood, said a press release of the Ministry of Railways issued on Saturday.

Earlier, India supplied more than 180 tonnes of medical oxygen to Bangladesh during the Eid holidays under special arrangements. The oxygen was imported by three companies of Bangladesh in eleven tankers on Wednesday through the Benapole border post.