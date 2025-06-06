Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SCIENCE / TECH

Indian pilot selected for  space journey on Axiom-4

Jun 6, 2025
The Indian Air Force test pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, selected for the Gaganyaan mission of ISRO, will be among the other multinational astronauts to be launched to the International Space Centre under Axiom 4 mission on June 10 by US space agency NASA. Shubhanshu Shukla who underwent rigorous training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia and later at ISROs Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru will conduct exclusive food and nutrition experiments. The Department of Biotechnology in India has designed and developed a kit to examine the impact of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae. 

