Indian Navy and Oman Navy participate in 13th edition of bilateral exercise ‘Naseem Al Bahr’

Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman participated in the 13th Edition of bilateral exercise ‘Naseem Al Bahr’ or Sea Breeze. The highlight of the exercise was participation of India’s guided missile stealth frigate, INS Trikand, offshore patrol vessel, INS Sumitra, and Maritime Patrol Aircraft Dornier. The six-day long exercise was conducted off the coast of Oman . Three phases also included tactical maritime exercise involving surface action, air defence, maritime surveillance and interdiction. These operations helped in strengthening interoperability as well as enhancing understanding of each other’s procedures. The two Navies also had professional interactions between operations teams and friendly sports fixtures. Indian naval ships Trikand and Sumitra and Omainan Ships Al Shinas and Al Seeb, sailed for the sea phase.

Naval exercises have added strength and substance to the bilateral ties of India and Oman. The two countries have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common cultural values. The first naval exercise between the two countries was conducted in 1993. This year marks 30 years of Indian and Omanese bilateral naval exercises.

