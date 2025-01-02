Indian Mission in Dubai helps 15,000 Indians in UAE Visa Amnesty Program

AMN / DUBAI

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has extended comprehensive support to over 15,000 Indian citizens seeking to regularize their visa status in the UAE.

Consulate on Jan 1 announced the successful completion of its Amnesty Facilitation operations, which commenced on September 1, 2024.

During the four-month program, the Consulate issued 2,117 passports and 3,589 emergency certificates, while facilitating more than 3,700 exit permits. Conducted in collaboration with Indian diaspora organizations, the initiative also enabled numerous individuals to obtain fee and penalty waivers from UAE authorities.

The emergency certificates, also known as outpasses, served as one-time travel documents for individuals lacking valid passports. Short-validity passports were issued to those intending to continue their legal stay in the UAE. The Consulate’s services also encompassed lost passport reporting, labour cancellations, and immigration-related matters, with significant support from community organizations.

As the program concluded, the Consulate expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its cooperation and urged Indian citizens to adhere to local regulations concerning entry, work, and residency. The mission reaffirmed its commitment to serving the Indian community in the UAE.