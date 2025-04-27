Iran: Death toll from blast in southern Iran rises to 40

Bandar Abbas

The huge blast that took place on Saturday in Shahid Rajaee Port has so far claimed 40 lives and injured about 800 people.

The identities of 10 victims—8 men and 2 women—have been confirmed, the public relations office of the Justice Department of Hormozgan Province announced.

Following the incident, the officials of the province have declared three days of public mourning in the province.

Addressing Hormozgan crisis management meeting, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said all necessary measures have been taken, and President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued order in this regard.

The blast occurred on Saturday, causing destruction in the surrounding areas and affecting some industries in western Bandar Abbas.

Located along the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormoz, Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran’s biggest container hub, handling almost 80% of the country’s container activities.

The strategic port can accommodate Panamax cargo ships with a capacity of more than 12,000 TEU. The port’s capacity is envisaged to increase to 8 million TEU when the construction operations are complete. , IRNA