Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which begins in Birmingham, UK, on Thursday. Tejaswin Shankar, who holds the high jump national record, received the green light to compete at the CWG 2022 after a meeting of the chef de missions took place at the Athletes Village in Birmingham.

Tejaswin Shankar will travel to Birmingham in place of injured runner Arokia Rajiv. The AFI had initially excluded the USA-based Tejaswin Shankar from the Indian squad as he did not participate in India’s national inter-state meet.

However, Tejaswin Shankar, who had cleared the AFI’s entry standard for the Commonwealth Games 2022 at a competition in the USA, moved the Delhi High Court challenging the decision.

Consequently, Tejaswin Shankar was included in the Indian CWG 2022 contingent as a late replacement for injured relay runner Arokia Rajiv.

