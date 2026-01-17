Indian embassy in Riyadh hosts mega tourism promotion event

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 12:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / RIYADH

The Embassy of India in Riyadh, in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Tourism, organised a major tourism promotion event in the Saudi capital to connect global partners with India’s diverse travel experiences. Leading Saudi travel and tour operators participated alongside key industry partners to explore new business opportunities in India’s promising tourism sector, with representatives from major Indian tour operators and carriers, including Indigo and Air India, attending the event titled “India Unveiled: culture, heritage and beyond”.

Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan in his keynote address highlighted the historical bond between India and Saudi Arabia and the significant role played by cross-cultural interactions and close people-to-people ties in nurturing this partnership.

The consistent rise in two-way tourism between both nations is a matter of great satisfaction, which also underlines the strong momentum in our bilateral relations, he added.

The ambassador invited Saudi nationals to choose India as their preferred destination for both leisure and cultural travel to enjoy its fascinating range of experiences.

“From mesmerizing monuments to awe-inspiring wildlife and from exciting adventure activities to relaxing meditation and Ayurveda, the incredible India embodies a full package for global tourists,” said the envoy.

India is the home of 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The ambassador also spoke about the initiatives taken by the Indian government to ease travel for Saudi visitors, particularly with the introduction of an e-visa for Saudi nationals in 2023.

In April 2025, a new ministerial committee on tourism and culture under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council was created to boost tourism and cultural cooperation.

The event showcased prominent tourist destinations in India with a focus on the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

It also featured cultural performances and culinary samplings.

Celebrity chef Sanjay Thakur presented an overview of culinary tourism options in India, highlighting the shared food heritage between India and Saudi Arabia that evolved over centuries of trade and interaction.

Embassy officials gave a presentation on the Indian visa process for Saudi travelers.

India is an attractive destination for Saudi tourists, traveling solo or with family. Direct air connectivity has increased in recent years, with more flights and eight Indian cities connected directly with Saudi Arabia.