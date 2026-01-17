Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US claim on Greenland

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 12:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose trade tariffs on countries that oppose the US plan to acquire Greenland. In a White House meeting, Trump said Greenland is crucial for US National Security. He asserted that it is important to protect the US from Russia and China’s growing presence in the Arctic.

However, Denmark and Greenland have rejected Trump’s demand to sell the semi-autonomous territory, and several NATO allies have supported Denmark by strengthening security in the region. Trump said NATO has discussed Greenland with the US and argued that America’s military strength makes the acquisition necessary.

Russia said it has no intention of acquiring Greenland and criticised Western countries over the issue. In a social media post, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described it as the collapse of the West’s rules-based international order. She added that Denmark’s long-standing approach of unconditional alignment with the United States has proven to be misguided.

Meanwhile, Denmark announced plans to increase its military presence in Greenland, but talks in Washington failed to change the US position, with senior officials maintaining their stance.