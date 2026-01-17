The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran remains tense as protest death toll crosses 3,000

Jan 17, 2026

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 2:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

In Iran, the death toll from the country’s crackdown on protests has risen to 3,090, even as the country shows signs of returning to normalcy. Streets in Tehran appear calm and shops have reopened, but a week-long internet blackout has taken place.

Amid the uneasy calm, a hard-line cleric, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, called for the death penalty for detained protesters and threatened U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Trump thanked Iranian leaders for cancelling hundreds of executions.

Meanwhile, Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to continue protesting and promised to return to Iran if the regime falls.

Protests in Iran began on December 28 over the struggling economy, soaring inflation and the collapse of Iran’s currency. Authorities reported damage to 350 mosques, 126 prayer halls, 400 hospitals, 106 ambulances, and 71 fire vehicles, showing widespread destruction.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US claim on Greenland

Jan 17, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump announces members of new Board to lead second phase of Gaza Peace Plan

Jan 17, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian embassy in Riyadh commemorates Armed Forces Veterans’ Day

Jan 17, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US claim on Greenland

17 January 2026 2:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump announces members of new Board to lead second phase of Gaza Peace Plan

17 January 2026 2:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian embassy in Riyadh commemorates Armed Forces Veterans’ Day

17 January 2026 2:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran protests ease amid security clampdown & international pressure

17 January 2026 2:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments