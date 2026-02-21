Indian delegation to visit US next week to finalise trade agreement; MEA

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

External Affairs Ministry said both India and the United States are working to finalize the mutually beneficial trade agreement as per the Joint Statement adopted recently. Addressing media in New Delhi Friday, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a delegation from India, led by the chief negotiator, will visit the US next week.

On Board of Peace, Mr Jaiswal said India did attend the Board of Peace meeting in Washington DC as an observer recently. He said India has also welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan initiative of US President Donald Trump, as well as the efforts underway as part of Resolution 2803 of the UN Security Council.

On joint statement condemning Israel’s expansion in West Bank, the spokesperson stressed that this was not a negotiated document as is usually the case in the UN. He reiterated India’s position on this issue which was recently expressed in the India-Arab League Ministerial Joint statement. In the joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in West Asia, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. Mr Jaiswal highlighted that India associated itself with the initiative, keeping in mind the concerns addressed by the statement.

Replying to another query, the spokesperson reiterated that India will consider buying oil from Venezuela, if it is commercially viable.

On the recently concluded Bangladesh elections, Mr Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman soon after his election victory. He said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 17th of February and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi to the Bangladesh Prime Minister. Mr Jaiswal highlighted that the letter underlined country’s commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.