Ashwini Vaishnaw terms AI Impact Summit a grand success on many fronts

India’s Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the AI Impact Summit has been a grand success on many fronts. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, Mr Vaishnaw said more than 5 lakh visitors have enjoyed this exhibition, learned a lot, and interacted with many experts from the world. He elaborated that practically every major AI player in the world participated in large numbers. Mr Vaishnaw added that many startups got the opportunity to showcase their work, and the quality of discussion was phenomenal.

The Minister highlighted that there were a lot of investment pledges, which have crossed 250 billion US dollars for the infra-related investments and about 20 billion US dollars for the VC deep tech investments, which have been committed by investors. Mr. Vaishnaw said, all major nations, which matter in the artificial intelligence space, have signed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 declaration. He said the minister said that over 70 countries have already signed the declaration, and the number is expected to cross 80.

The Minister also thanked the youth who endorsed the Summit and took it positively. Addressing media, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the event as a grand success. He stated that 20 world leaders attended this AI summit and 45 delegations represented at ministerial level from across the world. He said hundred countries were represented at this particular summit, with a strong focus on the global south.