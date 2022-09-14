FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2022 07:10:19      انڈین آواز

Indian & Chinese army troops step back from frontline of the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Indian and Chinese armies have stepped their troops back from the front-line of the Gogra-Hotsprings area’s Patrolling Point 15 in the eastern Ladakh region.

The disengagement process was on for five days which included the dismantling of the temporary structures and bringing the front-line troops to the rear locations respectively by both armies.

As per plan a joint verification of the process was also entailed by the two sides as they disengaged from the face-off site.

On September 8, both sides announced the beginning of the process. This entire disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area followed after the 16th round of high-level military talks between the two nations in the month of July.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s cricket: India beat England by 8 wickets

Indian women beat England by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1 at Count ...

Vinesh Phogat loses 0-7 in qualification at World Wrestling Championship

AMN In a major upset in the World Wrestling Championship, India's Vinesh Phogat went down 0-7 to Mongolia's ...

Indian women to play 2nd T-20 against England at Derby

In Women's cricket, the second T20I of the three-match series between India and England will be played at Derb ...

خبرنامہ

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart