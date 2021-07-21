Government refutes all charges of Pegasus snooping as ‘baseless’
About 60,000 people performing Haj in Saudi Arabia today
Govt ready for meaningful discussions during Monsoon Session: PM
New PM of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in House of Representatives
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2021 11:34:14      انڈین آواز

Indian and Pakistan army exchange sweets on Eid

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian and Pakistan army today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid ul Azha at the line of control.

Image

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and as a gesture for promoting Peace, Harmony & Compassion in the true spirit of the festival, India and Pakistan Armies held a Flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri & Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The event has been held when both the Armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on the Line of Control (LoC).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Goal keeper Sreejesh predicts lot of surprise at the Tokyo Olympics Hockey competitions

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace goal keeper PR Sreejesh has predicted lot of surprise at the Tokyo Olympics Hockey ...

Coaches promise better showing by Indian Hockey Teams at Tokyo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Team coaches on Saturday promised better show ...

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz