Indian and Pakistan army exchange sweets on Eid

AMN / WEB DESK

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and as a gesture for promoting Peace, Harmony & Compassion in the true spirit of the festival, India and Pakistan Armies held a Flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri & Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The event has been held when both the Armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on the Line of Control (LoC).