India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the country has witnessed major development in technology over the last eight years and it is becoming technology producer from being a technology consumer.

Speaking at the Start-Up initiative National Conclave in New Delhi, Mr. Vaishnaw said that in there are 7 to 8 thousand start – Ups in the defence sector providing technological solutions at a very cheaper rate.

He informed that the country has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. He said, manufacturing is emerging as a major sunrise industry and an in every sector be it automobile defense, power, electronics, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing is touching a new scale. The Union Minister further informed that direct jobs in electronics manufacturing have reached the 25 to 30 lakh mark which was earlier negligible before eight to nine years.