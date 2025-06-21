India will never restore Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan: HM Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India will never restore the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. He said the government will construct a canal to take excess water from Rajasthan flowing to Pakistan.

In an interview with an English daily, the Home Minister said, the government’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism is intact. Mr Shah said the government is addressing the root causes of terrorism, be it in Kashmir, Naxal areas or the Northeast.

He said, India is not just the safest and best, but the only place to invest in the world. Mr Shah said, India is a democratic country with transparent policies and a big consumer market. He said the government has worked hard since 2014 to ensure the fruits of growth are spread evenly across the nation. He said India is poised to be a global economic powerhouse. The Minister said India’s banking sector reforms and financial inclusion of the poor are a model for the world to study.