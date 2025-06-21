DGCA directs Air India to remove 3 senior officials without delay

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to remove three officials from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering with immediate effect for serious violations. The regulator also instructed the airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay and to report the outcome of such proceedings within ten days.

In a statement, the DGCA said these officials were responsible for operational lapses. It noted that repeated and serious violations were voluntarily disclosed during the post-transition review of the Air Route Management System to the CAE Flight and Crew Management System. The DGCA said that these officials were involved in serious and repeated lapses, including unauthorised and non-compliant crew pairings, violation of mandatory licensing and systematic failures in scheduling protocol and oversight.