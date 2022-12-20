FreeCurrencyRates.com

India will emerge as bridge between developed and developing states: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

AMN / WEB DESK

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said that India’s G20 presidency will aim to be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. He said the essence of India’s presidency can also be found in the idea of “One World, One Family, and One Future”, highlighting the need for collective action and unified goals. Mr. Kant made these remarks in an article written by him in the Mann ki Baat booklet of the November 2022 edition, titled “The Path Ahead: India and G20.”  He said that the presidency of G20, a group that accounts for 85% of the world’s GDP has always been a position of great honour and greater responsibility. Mr Kant said, now the fifth largest economy and a leading moral force in the international community, has taken up the G20 presidency.

He said that India will look to emerge as a bridge between the developed and developing states for enhanced cooperation. He added that it brings with it the chance to turn challenges into opportunities, especially in areas where national and international efforts amalgamate. Mr. Kant wrote that Mission “LIFE” (Lifestyle for Environment), financing for SDGs, green energy transitions, food security and ensuring reliable supply chains for food and energy, and digital transformation will be India’s key priority areas in the presidency of G20. He said that the core of India’s efforts lies in the commitment to inclusive growth and accelerating progress on achieving Sustainable Development Goals in this Decade of Action.  Mr. Kant said that India has entered the Amrit Kaal, a period marked by the country’s transformative journey to development and social progress which will also set the standards for a global developmental trajectory.

