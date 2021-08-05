India welcomes Bangladesh for accepting the invitation to join the coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

AMN

India has expressed its happiness that Bangladesh has decided to accept the invitation to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

CDRI is a coalition of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and private sector which aims to promote resilience of new and existing infrastructure to climate and disaster risks.

In a letter written to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar urged Bangladesh to implement the recently concluded MoU in the field of disaster management, resilience and mitigation on a priority basis.

He expressed the hope that these mechanisms will help the two countries to remain better prepared to face such challenges in the future.

Dr. Jaishankar also stated that capacity building, learning from each other’s best practices as well as extending support to each other is the need of the hour.