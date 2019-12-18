FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Dec 2019 06:01:57      انڈین آواز
India, US to hold 2 plus 2 ministerial dialogue in Washington

WEB DESK

India and US will today hold 22 ministerial dialogue in Washington where two countries are likely to exchange views on regional and global issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian side, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper will represent the US at the meeting.

Some key agreements are likely to be signed between the two countries to augment bilateral security ties.

The two nations are expected to announce the signing of the Industrial Security Annex, an enabling pact that will allow American manufacturers of defense equipment to work with Indian private sector companies.

Indian Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the 22 dialogue is the highest-level institutional mechanism between India and US that brings together our perspectives on foreign policy, defence and strategic issues. Mr Shringla said, a lot of progress has been made in the areas of foreign policy and defence between the two countries and New Delhi looks forward to a highly qualitative meeting.

The first 22 ministerial dialogue was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

