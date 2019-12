WEB DESK

Australia yesterday experienced its hottest day on record with the national average temperature reaching a high of 40.9 centigrade. The Country’s Bureau of Meteorology said extensive heat exceeded the previous record of 40.3C set on 7th January, 2013.

The record comes as the nation battles a severe drought and bushfire crisis.

Forecasters had predicted the most intense heat would come later in the week, meaning the record could be broken again.