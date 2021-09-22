Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
India, UAE launch negotiations for a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said it is a matter of great satisfaction that India and UAE have launched the negotiations for a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Issuing a joint press statement with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Mr Goyal said te first round of CEPA negotiations will be held tomorrow and day after tomorrow. Both sides will aim to conclude negotiations by December this year and sign a formal agreement in March 2022 after the completion of internal legal procedures and ratification.

India and the UAE are among each other’s largest trading partners. The Minister said CEPA will enhance bilateral trade and investment flows. He said this will assist in post-Covid economic recovery and future economic growth of both nations. He said it will also create new job opportunities, raise living standards, and improve the general welfare of the people of the two countries.
Mr Goyal expressed confidence that quick conclusion of the CEPA and India’s participation in the World Expo at Dubai from 1st October this year will further strengthen the excellent trade and economic ties between the two countries under framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

