Chinese, Russian, Pakistani special envoys meet top leaders of Taliban’s interim government in Kabul

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese, Russian and Pakistani special envoys have met the top officials of the Taliban’s interim government in Kabul and discussed the formation of an inclusive government, combating terrorism and humanitarian situation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, the three special envoys visited Kabul from September 21 to 22 and held talks with acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi, Finance Minister and other high-level officials of the interim government.

Zhao said, they also met with former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, President of the Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government. Their meeting also coincides with the Taliban’s letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominating its spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to the UN. The Afghan militant group also asked Guterres to allow it to participate and speak in the 76th session of the General Assembly currently underway in New York.

“Taliban said they highly valued the relations with the three countries, and they play a responsible role in consolidating the stability in Afghanistan. The three countries called on more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan from the international community,” Zhao stated. They stressed that the US and allies shoulder the main responsibility for the economic and social reconstruction in Afghanistan and provide much needed economic livelihood and humanitarian assistance, Zhao said. In their talks with Karzai and Abdullah, they discussed issues related to peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said. “China will not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and has been playing a constructive role for the political settlement of the Afghan issue. The Afghan side should make a political arrangement that is open, inclusive and exercises prudent policy,” Zhao added.

China, Pakistan, and Russia are coordinating closely on Afghanistan. China and Pakistan have also tried to rally the countries sharing borders with Afghanistan to adopt a common approach. Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, held a virtual meeting on September 7. Highlighting its significance, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview on Tuesday that the new group will jointly decide about extending recognition to the Taliban’s interim government.