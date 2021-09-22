Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2021 09:08:11      انڈین آواز

Chinese, Russian, Pakistani special envoys meet top leaders of Taliban’s interim government in Kabul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese, Russian and Pakistani special envoys have met the top officials of the Taliban’s interim government in Kabul and discussed the formation of an inclusive government, combating terrorism and humanitarian situation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, the three special envoys visited Kabul from September 21 to 22 and held talks with acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi, Finance Minister and other high-level officials of the interim government.

Zhao said, they also met with former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, President of the Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government. Their meeting also coincides with the Taliban’s letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominating its spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to the UN. The Afghan militant group also asked Guterres to allow it to participate and speak in the 76th session of the General Assembly currently underway in New York.

“Taliban said they highly valued the relations with the three countries, and they play a responsible role in consolidating the stability in Afghanistan. The three countries called on more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan from the international community,” Zhao stated. They stressed that the US and allies shoulder the main responsibility for the economic and social reconstruction in Afghanistan and provide much needed economic livelihood and humanitarian assistance, Zhao said. In their talks with Karzai and Abdullah, they discussed issues related to peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said. “China will not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and has been playing a constructive role for the political settlement of the Afghan issue. The Afghan side should make a political arrangement that is open, inclusive and exercises prudent policy,” Zhao added.

China, Pakistan, and Russia are coordinating closely on Afghanistan. China and Pakistan have also tried to rally the countries sharing borders with Afghanistan to adopt a common approach. Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, held a virtual meeting on September 7. Highlighting its significance, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview on Tuesday that the new group will jointly decide about extending recognition to the Taliban’s interim government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Confident that team will keep its winning ways in IPL; Delhi Capital head coach Ponting, captain Pant

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant have exp ...

Aim of Indian women’s hockey team is to become best side in the world; Defender Nikki Pradhan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Nikki Pradhan, says that the main aim of the Indian women's hock ...

Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC complete quarter-finals line up of Durand quarter-finals

Kolkata Delhi FC held on, and  Bengaluru FC made a stunning comeback to complete the quarter-finals lineup ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz