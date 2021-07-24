India to send first Oxygen Express to Bangladesh soon

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a helping hand commitment to its neighbours, India will soon send it’s first Oxygen Express to Bangladesh. All preparations are in place by Indian Railways’ to embark the journey of Oxygen Express to the neighbouring country, which will ferry 200 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). The special goods train comprising ten containers will carry LMO to Benapole Railway Station of Bangladesh.

The loading of 200 MT of LMO in ten containers has been completed at Tata Nagar in Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway. It may be noted that during the second wave of COVID pandemic, Special Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways in April this year to provide respite to states requiring medical Oxygen in the shortest possible time. More than 35,000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised.