India to host summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives involving BRICS nations

AMN / WEB DESK

India will host a two day summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives starting Tuesday involving the BRICS nations. The prestigious event offers a platform to share their respective Green Hydrogen initiatives and views on how to take it to the next level in their own countries. The online event will be anchored by India’s largest power producer and one of the global energy majors, NTPC Ltd.

The summit will bring the best brains, policy makers and major stakeholders from the BRICS nations deliberating and discussing at length the future of Hydrogen in the energy mix. Our correspondent reports, representatives from each country would be sharing respective initiatives undertaken by their countries on utilization of hydrogen and their future plans.

The summit will also witness panel discussions on ideas integrating hydrogen in overall energy policy framework by different countries.