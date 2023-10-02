India to become world’s number one automobile manufacturing hub: Gadkari

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that India has set a target to become world’s number one automobile manufacturing hub in the next 3 to 4 years.

Mr Gadkari said this while interacting with the Indian Diaspora in Prague, Czech Republic yesterday. He said, that in the last nine years, the size of the Automobile Industry has increased from 4.5 lakh crore rupees to 12.5 lakh crore rupees. Mr Gadkari said this industry has given jobs to 4.5 crore youth of the country.