India suspends all existing visas till prohibition on international air travel

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has suspended all existing visas granted to foreigners, except certain categories till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted.

Earlier, it was suspended till 3rd of this month.

The Home ministry said the right to a Multiple entry long term Visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders, will also remain in abeyance.

Government has also granted consular services to foreign nationals, stranded in India due to travel restrictions in wake of COVID – 19 outbreak upto 30 days from the date of lifting of prohibition on international air travel.