GoM reviews, monitors & evaluates situation on COVID-19 in country

AMN

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Tuesday chaired the 14th high-level Group of Ministers, GoM meeting in New Delhi.

The GoM reviewed, monitored and evaluated the evolving situation on COVID-19.

A presentation on the ground level situation as well as the latest statistics with respect to coronavirus was also made during the meeting.

The GoM had also in depth deliberation on containment strategy and management aspects of COVID-19, as well as the measures being taken by the Centre and various States.

GoM was apprised that as of now the death rate is around 3.2 per cent while recovery rate is more than 25 per cent, which may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy.

GoM was also informed that genome sequencing of strains of the novel coronavirus isolated from patients in different parts of the country has been initiated.

The Group of Ministers highlighted the need for ensuring that stringent measures of quality control were ensured for PPEs, mask, ventilators etc. GoM also stressed on random batch sampling for ensuring compliance and adherence to the quality standards laid down.

GoM also expressed satisfaction over the work done by the Ministries and the Empowered Groups.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that the use of technology is integral for the containment strategy and is helping the States to manage the COVID-19 in a more effective manner.

The GoM was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officials were present at the meeting.