Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched
Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet
Filing of nominations begins for 3rd phase of elections in WB, Assam and single phase elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2021 09:20:42      انڈین آواز

India supplies over 5.86 cr doses of Made in India COVID vaccines to nearly 71 countries

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Pharmacy of the world, India has supplied over 5 crore 86 lakh doses of indigenous Covid19 vaccines to nearly 71 countries till date. Out of the total supply over 81 lakh doses have been given free of cost as grant aid to 37 countries whereas 1 crore 65 lakh doses have been sent under the COVAX facility route to around 31 countries.

Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius , Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Bahrain , Oman and Afghanistan including others were the first countries to receive the Made in India Vaccines through the grant aid route under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.

COVAX is an unique global collaboration with more than two-third of the countries in the world engaged together in order to ensure equitable supply of COVID vaccines.

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that over 3 crore 39 lakh vaccine doses have also been sent to 24 different countries on commercial basis. It added that many countries have been supplied the Made in India Vaccines through multiple modes which include both as grant aid and through COVAX facility.

India began its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ to supply Covid vaccine to different nations more than one and half months ago. Following requests from various countries for the supply of Indian-manufactured vaccines, the government had started the supply of Covid vaccines on the 20th of January to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles under the grant assistance.

The External Affairs Ministry has said that this is being done in line with India’s stated commitment to using India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help humanity fight the Covid pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz