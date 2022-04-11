FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2022 05:51:05      انڈین آواز

India successfully flight-tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

India successfully flight-tested Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA today. The missile was launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter at high-altitude ranges.

The defence Ministry said, it is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank weapons in the world. The flight test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The Ministry said, the flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter and the missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for this achievement. DRDO Chairman Dr G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams for the commendable job performed in difficult conditions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

Govind, Ananta and Sumit strike gold as India finish with 10 medals at Thailand Open International Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi Govind Sahani, Ananta Chopde and Sumit registered commanding victories against their resp ...

India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in Penalty shoot-out in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal  Singh Bedi Putting behind yesterday’s shock defeat, defending champion the Netherlands regro ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart