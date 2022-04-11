India successfully flight-tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA

AMN / WEB DESK

India successfully flight-tested Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA today. The missile was launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter at high-altitude ranges.

The defence Ministry said, it is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank weapons in the world. The flight test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The Ministry said, the flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter and the missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for this achievement. DRDO Chairman Dr G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams for the commendable job performed in difficult conditions.