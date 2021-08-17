India slams Islamabad for attacks on cultural heritage of minorities in Pakistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

India today said that attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society.

In response to media queries regarding the vandalization of the Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this is the third such incident wherein the statue has been vandalised since it was unveiled in 2019.

He said, incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property are increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan.

Mr Bagchi said, it was only twelve days ago that a mob attacked and desecrated a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

The MEA Spokesperson said, the Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks and it is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith.

India called upon the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.