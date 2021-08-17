India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2021 02:53:59      انڈین آواز

India slams Islamabad for attacks on cultural heritage of minorities in Pakistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India today said that attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society.

In response to media queries regarding the vandalization of the Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this is the third such incident wherein the statue has been vandalised since it was unveiled in 2019.

He said, incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property are increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan.

Mr Bagchi said, it was only twelve days ago that a mob attacked and desecrated a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

The MEA Spokesperson said, the Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks and it is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith.

India called upon the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

“No pressure for medals on athletes but expect them to give their best” PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "new India does not put ...

PM Modi for improving ways & system to develop sports culture in India

Staff Reporter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to keep on improving the ways and syste ...

PM congratulates Indian contingent at World Archery Youth Championships for winning 15 medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships ...

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz