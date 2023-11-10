इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 02:02:36      انڈین آواز

India Shines at Gulf Food Manufacturing Expo in Dubai Showcasing Diverse Agro Products and F&B Prowess

The India Pavilion at the Gulf Food Manufacturing Expo in Dubai has become a focal point for visitors, as it displays a wide array of value-added agro products and packed foods. The three-day event, which started on November 7, is hosting 157 Indian exhibitors who are showcasing India’s prowess in the food and beverage industry.India, known for its diverse agro-based products and culinary richness, is making its presence felt at this international platform. The Indian Food and Beverages market, which reached $299 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to over $620 billion by 2029, marking an impressive growth rate of 11%.

The products on display include basmati and non-basmati rice, Spices, coarse grains, maize, groundnut, wheat, cereal preparations, processed vegetables, fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value added products. Furthermore, there are opportunities for substantial investments in food processing technologies, skills, equipment, canning, dairy, specialty processing, packaging, frozen food, refrigeration, and thermos-processing The India Pavilion of Gulfood Manufacturing was inaugurated by the Consul General of India at Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan.

The Government of India is constantly working towards diversifying its export basket and enhancing its export presence in world trade. To further strengthen the food & beverage sector, the government has established 60 fully equipped agri-export zones (AEZs) in addition to 42 mega food parks and 128 cold chains to boost agricultural and food processing exports. Moreover, with the advent of technology, the food industry ecosystem in India is undergoing a radical shift in adherence to international quality and hygiene norms.

In terms of exports, India has seen significant growth in fresh fruit and vegetable exports valued at approximately $1.63 billion in 2022-23, with animal product exports reaching about $4.04 billion and cereal exports totaling $13.87 billion in the same period. India also ranks third in global egg production and eighth in meat production, with substantial growth trends in both sectors.

The Gulfood Manufacturing Expo in Dubai , with over 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries, has attracted more than 36,000 delegates from across the global food industry, making it a significant gateway to the Middle East and Africa (MENA), one of the world’s fastest-growing food markets. The MENA region’s growing population with increasing disposable incomes has created a strong demand for high-quality, innovative food and beverage products. The expo will continue until November 9, 2023.

