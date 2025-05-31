India Shines at 55th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah

CG Mr. Satish Sivan visited the India Pavilion organized by @GJEPCIndia at the 55th Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show at Expo Centre Sharjah.

AMN / Sharjah, UAE

The 55th edition of the prestigious Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opened its doors at Expo Centre Sharjah, running until June 1, 2025, attracting over 500 leading local and international exhibitors. The biannual event, organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, continues to cement its position as the region’s premier platform for luxury jewellery, timepieces, and gemstones.

A major highlight this year is India’s prominent participation, with the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) curating a dedicated India Pavilion that showcases 11 renowned Indian companies. The initiative underscores India’s global reputation for fine craftsmanship and innovative jewellery design.

“The Watch and Jewellery Show in Sharjah is a key platform to highlight India’s design excellence and craftsmanship to a vital trade partner,” said Kirit Bhansali, Chairman of GJEPC. “Our continued presence reflects the growing importance of this market.”

India’s presence comes amid strengthening trade ties with the UAE. Following the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), gem and jewellery exports have soared by over 60%, rising from $4.95 billion in FY 2022 to $8.04 billion in FY 2024 — a testament to the strategic value of such partnerships.

Spanning 30,000 square meters, the exhibition welcomes more than 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals from over a dozen countries including India, Italy, Russia, the US, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. With visitor numbers expected to surpass 80,000, the show is benefiting from its timing ahead of Eid Al Adha, drawing jewellery enthusiasts from across the region.

Among the showstoppers is a dazzling 108-meter diamond necklace by Amaar Jewels, poised to set a new Guinness World Record.

According to the World Gold Council, the UAE recorded gold sales of 23.4 tonnes worth $1.8 billion in the first half of 2024 — representing 17.3% of the Middle East’s total gold sales. These figures underline the exhibition’s crucial role in driving regional trade and luxury retail.

The show also features specialised programs and workshops, giving participants insights into the latest industry trends, technological innovations, and design techniques.

First launched in 1993, the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show has evolved into the largest and longest-running jewellery exhibition in the UAE, playing a vital role in shaping the future of the industry in the region.