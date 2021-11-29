India revises guidelines for international travelers amid Omicron alarm

STAFF REPORTER

Amid concern of the new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron, India’s Health Ministry has revised guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from 1st December. The Ministry has mandated submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

As per Health Ministry’s guidelines, travellers from ‘countries at-risk will need to take the COVID test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport. If tested negative they will follow home quarantine for 7 days, re-test on 8th day and if negative, further self-monitor for next 7 days. Travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. A sub-section 5 per cent of total flight passengers shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

The cost of the testing of such travellers will be borne by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol. As per the new guideline, Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.