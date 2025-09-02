Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Remains Largest Source of Tourists to Sri Lanka in August

Sep 2, 2025

WEB DESK

India remained the largest source of tourists to Sri Lanka in August, with 46,473 Indian visitors recorded during the month. According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), overall arrivals in August stood at 198,235, marking a 20.4 per cent increase compared to the same month last year when 164,609 tourists visited the island.

Between January and August 2025, Sri Lanka welcomed 1,566,523 tourists in total. The strong inflow from India highlights the country’s position as a key market driving Sri Lanka’s tourism growth and economic recovery.

