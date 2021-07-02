India registers strong protest with Pakistan over security breach of Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry has said that India has officially taken up the matter related to the spotting of a drone over the premises of Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with the government of Pakistan. The drone was spotted on 26th June this year. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has asked Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security.

In reply to another question related to a drone attack at Indian Air Force Station in Jammu, Mr Bagchi said that the investigation is in progress. He said as far as terrorism and terror financing is concerned, India has zero tolerance policy against terrorism and it condemns terrorism and all its forms and manifestations.

He said, all countries must take credible action against it including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending their safe havens, infrastructure and their financing channels. Mr Bagchi said, India has asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and bring the perpetrators of Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to justice.