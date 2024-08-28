India Registers 7.12% Growth in Coal Production

The country has registered significant growth of 7.12 per cent in the overall coal production so far this year. The Ministry of Coal in a statement today said that the cumulative coal production for this financial year as of 25th August has increased to 370.67 million tonnes, compared to 346.02 million tonnes during the same period last year. Overall coal dispatch has also seen a substantial rise, reaching 397.06 million tonnes as of 25th August this year. The Ministry added that this represents a commendable growth rate of 5.48 per cent compared to the previous year’s dispatch of 376.44 million tonnes.

In terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative total for this financial year amounts to 325.97 million tonnes, compared to 313.44 million tonnes for the corresponding period of the previous year.

The overall coal stock position, including pitheads at mines, thermal power plants, and in transit, reached 121.57 million tonnes this year. This represents a substantial increase of 36.2 per cent compared to the stock of 89.28 million tonnes for the same period last year. Additionally, coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants as of 25th August stands at 37.55 million tonnes, compared to 29.47 million tonnes last year. The Ministry said that this indicates a significant growth of about 27.41 per cent.