India reaffirms commitment to ‘Pact for Future’ at UN dialogue

AMN / WEB DESK

India has reiterated its firm support for the Pact for the Future and its key annexes- the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations- during the third informal dialogue to review the agreement. Speaking at the session, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P Harish, called the Pact a vital step in tackling both emerging and long-term global challenges, and highlighted the need for inclusive and forward-looking international cooperation.

The informal dialogue, held yesterday, offered UN member states a platform to exchange ideas ahead of the 2028 review of the Pact. P Harish stressed that the 2028 review must be results-oriented, with clear goals and timelines. He strongly urged progress in critical reform areas, especially the expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in the international financial system, where he said progress has been too slow. He noted that the majority of member states support Security Council reform to better reflect current geopolitical realities and enhance the Council’s credibility. He also criticised the lack of progress during the 79th UN session, where talks ended without concrete steps. Harish called for immediate negotiations, resisting efforts by some countries to maintain the status quo.

Highlighting the importance of aligning the Pact’s implementation with broader UN goals, Harish said the UN at 80 initiative should be fully integrated into the Pact’s framework moving forward. He also called for linking the 2028 review with the outcomes of the 2027 SDG Summit, and other key reviews such as the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, and the Peacebuilding Architecture Review.

Concluding his remarks, Harish said India looks forward to a consensus-based resolution and remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the Pact and its annexes.