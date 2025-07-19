Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil won’t take orders from foreigner Trump, Lula calls tariffs blackmail

Jul 19, 2025
Lula says he won’t take orders from foreigner Trump, calls tariffs blackmail

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said he would not take orders over tariffs from a foreigner, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, and later called the United States’ threatened duty “unacceptable blackmail.”

The comments, made during two separate events, mark a continuation of a spat between the two leaders that escalated when the U.S. announced a 50% tariff on Brazil last week.

Trump attributed the tariff, set to start in August, to Brazil’s treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro and to trade practices against U.S. companies that he said are unfair. The tariff announcement came days after Lula called Trump an “emperor” the world does not want.

Lula and members of his cabinet have rejected the reasoning behind the tariffs and insisted on Brazil’s sovereignty, while calling for trade negotiations with the United States.

“No foreigner is going to give orders to this president,” Lula said in a speech, using the slang word ‘gringo’, which in Brazil is a common term for foreigners without the pejorative sense it carries in other parts of Latin America.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India reaffirms commitment to ‘Pact for Future’ at UN dialogue

Jul 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India mourns loss of lives in Al-Kut Fire, stands in solidarity with Iraq: MEA

Jul 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SpaceX VP lauds Bangladesh’s efficiency in facilitating Starlink launch

Jul 18, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi High Court Quashes Tablighi Jamaat FIRs, Ending a Long Legal Ordeal

19 July 2025 1:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Tyre Sector Set to Clock 8% Revenue Growth in FY26: CRISIL Report

19 July 2025 1:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

‘एक राइफल श्रेष्ठ राइफल’: अमेठी की असॉल्ट राइफल AK-203, दिसंबर 2025 तक बन जाएगी स्वदेशी ‘शेर’

19 July 2025 1:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अगला विश्व पुलिस एवं अग्निशमन खेल भारत में होगा: अमित शाह

19 July 2025 1:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!