India rejects references related to J&K and Ladakh in Pakistan-China joint statement

AMN

India has objected to several unwarranted references related to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a joint statement released during the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to China.

New Delhi has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media that India has consistently conveyed its protests and concerns to China and Pakistan on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which includes projects from the sovereign territory of India that is under forcible and illegal external occupation.

He added that New Delhi resolutely rejects any attempts to utilize such projects to change status quo in the area. Mr. Bagchi also said any attempts to involve third parties in such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable.