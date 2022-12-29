FreeCurrencyRates.com

India makes RTPCR test mandatory for passengers from 6 countries including China

International passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will be mandatorily required to undergo RTPCR tests before their departure from these countries.

The passenger has to upload the COVID negative RTPCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal from 1st January 2023. Union Health Ministry said, the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. This requirement is in addition to the random two per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival to India irrespective of the port of departure. The Ministry said, this is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the world, particularly in the aforesaid countries.

