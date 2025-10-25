India Launches Advanced Fast Patrol Vessels ICG Ship Ajit and Aparajit to Strengthen Coastal Security

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 1:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched two advanced Fast Patrol Vessels ICG Ship Ajit and ICG Ship Aparajit at Goa Shipyard Limited. The Defence Ministry said, these vessels are the seventh and eighth in a series of eight indigenously built Fast Patrol Vessels. These vessels are equipped with superior manoeuvrability and propulsion efficiency. They are capable of multi-mission roles including fisheries protection, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy and search and rescue operations.

