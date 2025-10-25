The Indian Awaaz

India Launches Advanced Fast Patrol Vessels ICG Ship Ajit and Aparajit to Strengthen Coastal Security

Oct 25, 2025

AMN

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched two advanced Fast Patrol Vessels ICG Ship Ajit and ICG Ship Aparajit at Goa Shipyard Limited. The Defence Ministry said, these vessels are the seventh and eighth in a series of eight indigenously built Fast Patrol Vessels. These vessels are equipped with superior manoeuvrability and propulsion efficiency. They are capable of multi-mission roles including fisheries protection, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy and search and rescue operations.

Weighing around 320 tonnes, these ships are equipped with superior manoeuvrability and propulsion efficiency as they come with Controllable Pitch Propellers – the first of their kind in this class of ships in India.

