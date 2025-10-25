Infiltration Attempts Drop After BSF Installs New High-Tech Scanners

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 8:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

File photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for guarding India’s borders, has been equipped with high-intensity scanners to curb infiltration attempts.

According to BSF sources, these advanced scanners have been installed over the past couple of months and have already delivered promising results.

The sophisticated devices are capable of recording biometric data of illegal intruders attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border. Before handing over the detained individuals to the concerned authorities, BSF personnel collect their biometric details using these scanners.

In the last three months alone, approximately 269 scanners have been deployed along the border.

Interestingly, infiltration attempts across the Bangladesh border have declined noticeably. A new trend has also emerged — a significant number of people are reportedly returning to Bangladesh, fearing the stricter measures implemented by the BSF.