India Japan review multi-dimensional bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Tokyo today to meet with senior officials of the Japanese Government. During the meeting with his counterpart Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, the two sides reviewed the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties between India and Japan, including political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation and people to people exchanges. They also exchanged views on issues of topical importance.

The Foreign Secretary also met with National Security Advisor of Japan, Masataka Okano, and with the Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hiroyuki Namazu to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

External Affairs Ministry said in a release that during the visit, Foreign Secretary delivered the spotlight address at the 2nd edition of the Raisina Tokyo Dialogue.

The visit was in continuation of the regular high-level contacts between the two sides in effort to further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. He appreciated the support to and solidarity with India demonstrated by the government and the people of Japan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Foreign Secretary’s visit and his meetings today provided yet another opportunity to reflect on and reaffirm the two countries’ shared determination to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations as well as the support infrastructure behind acts of terror.

Post navigation