Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India’s Ambassador to Russia Highlights Communication Industry Achievements at Moscow Conference

May 22, 2025
India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar Highlights Communication Industry Achievements at Moscow Conference

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar highlighted the achievements of country’s communication industry while addressing the plenary session of the international conference on ‘Strategic Communications’ in Moscow.

The Ambassador yesterday spoke about the role and importance of communication in human civilisation and how modern technologies have changed the communication. He also talked of India’s communication industry in today’s digital age, including recently held WAVES 2025.

The conference was organised by the Association of Consulting Companies in the sphere of Public Relations (AKOC), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. Ambassador Kumar also discussed the scope of further cooperation between the communication industries of the two countries, as also content creators, influencers and others involved in the strategic communications ecosystem.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025, India’s first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai and a global platform for creativity and connectivity. The four-day global summit aimed at positioning India as a premier hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.a

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!