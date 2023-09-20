इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2023 11:44:07      انڈین آواز

India issues advisory for its nationals and students in Canada to exercise caution

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Government of India today issued an advisory for Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada following ‘growing anti-India activities’ and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in that country.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel to the country are urged to exercise utmost caution. It said, recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.
 
The Ministry advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. It said, the Indian High Commission and Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.
 
The MEA said that given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students, in particular, are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. Advising further, it said, Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. The Ministry said, registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

@Powered By: Logicsart