India issues advisory for its nationals and students in Canada to exercise caution

The Government of India today issued an advisory for Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada following ‘growing anti-India activities’ and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in that country.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel to the country are urged to exercise utmost caution. It said, recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.



The Ministry advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. It said, the Indian High Commission and Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.



The MEA said that given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students, in particular, are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. Advising further, it said, Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. The Ministry said, registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.