India is preparing to deal with global oil price rise: Minister

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that said India is preparing to deal with all kinds of situations amidst the rise in global oil prices due to heightened US-Iran tension.

Replying a media query, Mr Pradhan asserted that there is no crisis for India. He said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in major oil supplying nations and conveyed India’s concerns over the geopolitical situation since last week.

The Petroleum Minister said there are different dimensions and ramifications of the developing situation in the Middle East. He said, India is a major consumer of oil and Government is keeping a close eye on the developments.