Union Budget will be presented on 1st of next month and the Economic Survey on 31st January. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on 31st of this month.

Official sources said, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met yesterday in New Delhi and recommended that Budget session to be convened in two phases.

The first phase of Budget Session will be from 31st January to 11th February while the second part of the session is expected to be from 2nd March to 3rd April.