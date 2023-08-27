India is now trusted and efficient global supply chain partner, says PM at B20 Summit

A R DAS / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has become a trusted and efficient global supply chain partner. Addressing the B20 Summit India here today, Mr Modi referred to supply chain issues during the pandemic. He said, when the world needed medicines, during the Covid pandemic, India, as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, provided life-saving drugs to more than 150 countries.

The Prime Minister said that India has become the face of the digital revolution at the time of Industry 4.0. He added that businesses can transform potential into prosperity, obstacles into opportunities, and aspirations into achievements, whether they are small or big. He mentioned that sustainability is both an opportunity and a business model.

He added that one such example is that UN is celebrating this year as the ‘International Year of Millets’. He said. Millets are superfoods, environment friendly and support small farmers, so it’s a win-win model. He empsasised that a profitable market can be sustained when there is a balance in the interest of producers and consumers and treating other countries only as a market will never work. He pointed out that it will harm even the producing countries sooner or later and therefore making everyone equal partners in progress is a way forward.



Prime Minister Modi has that country’s space agency -Indian Space Research Organisation has played a big role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and along with it the Indian industry, MSMEs and private companies also contributed to it. The Prime Minister said that this is the success of both science and technology.

He said this celebration is about bringing in sustainability and equality with the help of space technology and this refers to the theme of B20 Summit – R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the B-20 Business Summit asks businesses to focus on consumer care rather than just celebrating consumer rights day. He also suggested that one day in a year should be observed as ‘international consumer care day’.

He also emphasised for integrated approach to deal with issues related to cryptocurrencies.